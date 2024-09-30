BloomZ Participates in the Audio Production of The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- Videogame

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / BloomZ Inc. ("BloomZ" or the "Company"), a Japanese audio production and voice actor management company, announced today that it participated in the audio production of "The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria-," a science fantasy role-play videogame.

Developed by Nihon Falcom Corporation, a Japanese videogame developer (TSE:3723), The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- is a part of a broader series that is now available for online purchase across Asia, The Legend of Heroes franchise. BloomZ was engaged by Nihon Falcom Corporation as the preferred vendor for audio production, given the Company's ability to develop high-quality audio engineering. The Company is expecting significant growth in the global gaming industry and believes such growth will foster the demand for premium graphics and audio production, resulting in greater demand for BloomZ's services.

"BloomZ's involvement with The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- videogame marks a significant advancement in expanding the Company's footprint within the entertainment industry," said Kazusa Aranami, CEO of BloomZ. "In the gaming sector, we are confident that building a strong portfolio in audio production will position us to secure more projects, further strengthening our revenue foundation. Additionally, we expect to broaden our reach across various entertainment verticals, including animation production and VTuber initiatives. Through these efforts, we are executing a strategic management plan aimed at long-term growth, which we believe will enhance our appeal as an investment opportunity for stakeholders."

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ) is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BloomZ Investor Contact

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

BloomZ@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: BloomZ