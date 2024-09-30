Anzeige
Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
Grünenthal Group: Grünenthal appoints Dr. Jan Adams as Chief Commercial Officer

AACHEN, Germany, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grünenthal announced today that Jan Adams, M.D., currently Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and member of the Corporate Executive Board, will assume the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) effective 1 October 2024. Prior to his role as CSO, he was Head of Strategy and Portfolio at Grünenthal.

Jan Adams has over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Since joining Grünenthal in 2017, he has been key in driving the company's transformational journey. Under his leadership, Grünenthal successfully built a state-of-the-art R&D organisation, redefined its R&D strategy, and built an industry-leading pipeline focused on delivering innovative treatments for acute and chronic pain. Before assuming the role of CSO, he served as Head of Strategy and Portfolio, working at the interface between Strategy, R&D, and Commercial. His role was instrumental in several successful M&A projects and Grünenthal's entry into the U.S. market. Before joining Grünenthal, he held positions with increasing responsibilities at Takeda, McKinsey & Company, and Novartis. Jan Adams started his career as a resident in cardiology. He is a Medical Doctor by training, married, and has two children.

Jan Adams succeeds Janneke van der Kamp, who will leave Grünenthal to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

About Grünenthal

Grünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As a science-based, fully integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long track record of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies to patients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - and innovation is our passion. We focus all our activities and efforts on working towards our vision of a World Free of Pain.

Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 27 countries across Europe, Latin America, and the U.S. Our products are available in approx. 100 countries. In 2023, Grünenthal employed around 4,400 people and achieved revenues of €1.8 billion.

More information: https://www.grunenthal.com
Follow us on:
LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group
Instagram: grunenthal

- Picture is available at AP -

For further information, please contact:
Florian Dieckmann, Head of Global Corporate Affairs & Communication
+49 241 569-2555
florian.dieckmann@grunenthal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/grunenthal-appoints-dr-jan-adams-as-chief-commercial-officer-302262575.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
