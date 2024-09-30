FMC Corporation announces distribution agreement with Ballagro Agro Tecnologia Ltda. to expand biologicals crop protection offering in Brazil

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced an agreement with Ballagro Agro Tecnologia Ltda., a pioneer and leader in fungi-based biosolutions, to provide growers in Brazil with a broad portfolio of differentiated biological solutions. The agreement is part of FMC's strategic plan to grow its biologicals platform in key markets like Brazil.

As part of the agreement, FMC Brazil will license and distribute key leading biosolutions from Ballagro. The partnership brings together the companies' deep technical expertise - FMC in microbial and Ballagro in fungi-based solutions - to strengthen the biosolutions business in Brazil by expanding growers' access to superior crop protection technologies.

"This agreement is an exciting step forward in FMC's global Plant Health business to drive growth, differentiation and strong market positioning through innovation," said Dr. Bénédicte Flambard, vice president, FMC Plant Health. "FMC and Ballagro bring a high level of portfolio differentiation and technologies to deliver novel, science-backed biological solutions to growers. By joining knowledge and forces, we can redefine the landscape of biosolutions in Brazil."

FMC's investment in growing its Plant Health portfolio with complementary solutions to its biological, synthetic and precision agriculture technologies supports an integrated approach to pest management for more sustainable agricultural production. Together, FMC and Ballagro will be able to provide growers a comprehensive portfolio of biological solutions to improve their productivity, efficiency and sustainability.

"Growers across Brazil are eager for new technologies to help them sustainably protect their crops as they face new and evolving pest pressure, a changing climate and a more challenging regulatory environment," said Renato Guimarães, vice president and president of FMC Latin America. "Partnering with Ballagro enhances our go-to-market strategy in Brazil with innovative biosolutions that meet growers' evolving needs."

" Brazil has become a role model for the application of biological control, and this agreement is an important step in delivering advanced technologies and expertise to Brazilian farmers," said Arnelo Nedel, commercial director of Ballagro. "With a shared focus on innovation and knowledge, Ballagro and FMC are poised to accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions that promote sustainable agriculture."

FMC has a significant presence in Brazil and has been at the forefront of promoting sustainable agriculture with a diverse portfolio of biological solutions that complement its synthetic and precision agriculture technologies. This includes product launches such as Ataplan® and Provilar® biofungicides, Quartzo® and Presence® Full bionematicides, and Seed+ and Seed+CoMo biostimulants. Globally, FMC has launched nearly 50 biological products in 42 countries in the past five years. The company will continue to invest in growing its Plant Health business through in-house research and development, strategic partnerships and commercialization of its proprietary pheromones platform.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions - including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture - enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 5,800 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

FMC, the FMC logo, Ataplan® and Provilar® biofungicides, Quartzo® and Presence® Full bionematicides, and Seed+ and Seed+CoMo biostimulants are trademarks of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions.

SOURCE FMC Corporation