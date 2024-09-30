

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Aker Solutions ASA (AKKVF.PK), a provider of solutions, products, and services to the energy industry, announced on Monday that it has received an engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning or EPCIC contract from Equinor ASA (EQNR), a petroleum refiner. The contract is to prepare the topside of Troll A to accelerate production from the Troll West gas reservoir.



Aker estimates the value of the contract to be in the range of NOK 0.5 billion to NOK 1.5 billion. The contract is scheduled to be completed at the end of 2027.



The contract will be booked in the Life Cycle segment as order intake for the third quarter.



The Troll field is situated in the North Sea, 80 km northwest of Bergen, supplying 10 percent of Europe's total gas needs.



Aker has also been entrusted with preparing and installing equipment for the clean-up of the initial well fluids during the start-up of the wells.



