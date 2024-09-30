Subaru of America, Inc.: Subaru Loves Learning: Helping Schools and Students in Need

Watch video: Subaru Loves Learning: Helping schools and students in need

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Subaru believes that all students deserve an equal opportunity at a quality education. That's why we are continuing our partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org® to support students at schools, nationwide. Through the Subaru Loves Learning® initiative, Subaru and our retailers are adopting classrooms in our communities, providing teachers with funding to purchase much needed school supplies and resources to help their students thrive in the classroom. We are proud to have supported more than 750,000 students nationwide so far, as the largest corporate supporter to AdoptAClassroom.org. To learn more about Subaru Loves Learning® visit Subaru.com/learning

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $320 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 100,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube.





