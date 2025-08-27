Subaru of America: Vets on Wheels

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Subaru of America:

Free mobile pet care including vaccines and microchipping to Camden, NJ residents.

Originally published by Animal Welfare Association

Animal Welfare Association's Vets on Wheels program offers outreach and basic preventative pet healthcare services like vaccines, microchipping, and more to pet owners in underserved areas of Camden, NJ.

We know that transportation and financial challenges can make it tough for pet owners to access regular veterinary care. That's why our team brings these essential services right into the community - completely free for Camden City residents.

A heartfelt thank you to Subaru of America and the Camden County Commissioners for making this program possible and helping Camden's pets live happier, healthier lives!

