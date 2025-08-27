Anzeige
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Tradegate
26.08.25 | 17:03
17,500 Euro
+0,57 % +0,100
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
ACCESS Newswire
27.08.2025 14:38 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Vets on Wheels

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2025 / Subaru of America:

Free mobile pet care including vaccines and microchipping to Camden, NJ residents.

Originally published by Animal Welfare Association

Animal Welfare Association's Vets on Wheels program offers outreach and basic preventative pet healthcare services like vaccines, microchipping, and more to pet owners in underserved areas of Camden, NJ.

We know that transportation and financial challenges can make it tough for pet owners to access regular veterinary care. That's why our team brings these essential services right into the community - completely free for Camden City residents.

A heartfelt thank you to Subaru of America and the Camden County Commissioners for making this program possible and helping Camden's pets live happier, healthier lives!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/vets-on-wheels-1066169

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
