Subaru of America: Subaru Joins the ASPCA's Rescue Effect Campaign To Help Animal Shelters During October's Adopt a Shelter Dog Month

In celebration of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month this October, Subaru of America, Inc., is joining the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) in support of The Rescue Effect campaign to encourage the public to help animal shelters to find homes for the dogs in their care by adopting or fostering an animal. Launched on August 1 and continuing through the end of October, more than 600 shelters and rescues nationwide joined this lifesaving campaign to engage more adopters and reduce the time animals spend waiting for loving homes.

In addition, throughout October, as part of their Subaru Loves Pets® initiative, more than 630 Subaru retailers will provide over $3.1 million in direct funding through grants administered by the ASPCA to their local animal shelters nationwide to help cover costs for adoption preparation, veterinary care and more. Many Subaru retailers across the country will host adoption, microchipping or other types of pet-focused events to help ensure that more animals in need can find loving homes in their communities.

Many shelters across the country are full with nearly six million dogs and cats entering shelters and rescues in 2024, and animals, especially dogs, are often staying longer in their care before being adopted. Choosing adoption helps the animal you take home while also freeing up space and resources so that shelters can help other animals in need. Animal shelters have pets of all sizes, ages, and an array of wonderful personalities, and if you aren't able to adopt, temporarily fostering also provides lifesaving support.

"We're grateful for Subaru's unwavering commitment to animals in need, especially during Subaru Loves Pets," said Christa Chadwick, vice president of shelter services for the ASPCA. "Subaru and its local retailers are helping bring the ASPCA's Rescue Effect campaign to life by supporting shelters and improving the lives of animals in need across the country. Together, we're creating a lifesaving impact that extends far beyond a single adoption."

As part of The Rescue Effect campaign, the ASPCA provided $2 million in grant funding to more than 100 of the participating shelters to help waive adoption fees and support their operating costs, giving more animals a chance to find loving homes. The national campaign also includes video ads running on digital and social platforms in select markets across the country to raise awareness about the importance of animal adoption. The ASPCA is also providing an additional $2.5 million in grant funding to support qualifying proposals submitted by non-profit and municipal shelters to improve outcomes for animals and increase access to care.

For more information about the ASPCA's Rescue Effect campaign and to find a participating shelter or rescue, visit aspca.org/therescueeffect. Join the conversation on social media by using TheRescueEffect and tagging the ASPCA or spread the word with one of the ASPCA's GIFs to encourage others to adopt a pet.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit aspca.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.

