Montag, 30.09.2024
Aktuelle News: Größter Player im Valley der 1.000%-er!
WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2024 16:11 Uhr
152 Leser
Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Continued high ranking for Wolters Kluwer in Dutch Female Board Index 2024

PRESS RELEASE

Continued high ranking for Wolters Kluwer in Dutch Female Board Index 2024

Wolters Kluwer ranks highest amongst AEX-listed large cap companies in The Netherlands

Alphen aan den Rijn - September 30, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer, a leading provider of professional information and software solutions, received the highest rank amongst Euronext Amsterdam AEX-listed large cap companies in The Netherlands in the 18th edition of the Female Board Index for 2024. Amongst all Dutch listed companies, Wolters Kluwer ranks second.

Currently at Wolters Kluwer, 50% of the Executive Board, 50% of the Supervisory Board and 40% of divisional chief executives are female.

The Dutch Female Board Index presents an overview of the presence of women in the Executive and Supervisory Boards of the 82 largest listed companies in the Netherlands. According to this year's results, the number of newly appointed females on executive board positions of Dutch listed companies increased to 32% from 13% a year earlier (8 from a total of 25 newly appointed executives). The percentage at the Supervisory Board level was relatively stable at 53% of the newly appointed members.

The Female Board Index 2024 was compiled for the 18th time by Professor of Corporate Governance Mijntje Lückerath at the TIAS School for Business and Society (Tilburg University). The data is based on August 31, 2024.

For more information, visit: https://www.tias.edu/nieuws-en-artikelen/item/recordaantal-benoemingen-vrouwelijke-bestuurders, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

AboutWoltersKluwer
Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Dave Guarino Meg Geldens
Wolters Kluwer
VP, Head of Global Communications		 Wolters Kluwer
Investor Relations
t + 1 646 954 8215
dave.guarino@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:dave.guarino@wolterskluwer.com)

ir@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:ir@wolterskluwer.com)


Stefan Kloet
Wolters Kluwer
Associate Director Global Communications
stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com (mailto:stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com)
t +316 12 22 36 57



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
