

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Public Ltd. Co. (VOD) and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.'s Three UK have introduced new concessions regarding their 15 billion pound merger in a bid to secure approval from the Competition and Markets Authority also known as CMA.



The companies disagreed to the CMA's provisional findings that prices will increase.



The CMA is expected to announce its final decision on the merger by December 7.



Earlier this month, the CMA indicated that merging Three and Vodafone could lead to an increase in mobile bills by 3 to 6 pence, establishing the largest network in the UK.



In response to the Remedies Notice, the companies said that they have proposed additional measures. These include commitment to an 11 billion pound network upgrade to regulatory oversight, keeping tariffs at 10 pound or below for two years for value-conscious customers on the SMARTY brand, and creating a plan to sell spectrum to Virgin Media O2, the second-largest operator, if the merger proceeds.



Additionally, they have agreed to set wholesale prices for mobile virtual network operators based on reseller size, ensuring affordability for smaller players.



