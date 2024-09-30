Tesla's stock experienced a notable uptick, rising 1.3% to $263.84 on NASDAQ. This surge comes despite a decrease in earnings per share from $0.85 to $0.46 in the last quarter. Analysts project an average EPS of $2.24 for the fiscal year 2024. The company's Q3 deliveries are expected to exceed market expectations, potentially reaching 465,000 to 470,000 units. This positive trend is attributed to recovering demand and stabilizing prices, with annual deliveries forecasted at 1.8 million units for 2024.

Beyond Automobiles: Tesla's Diversification Strategy

While primarily known as an automaker, Tesla is increasingly viewed as a comprehensive technology platform. CEO Elon Musk sees significant potential in the energy sector, particularly in battery storage and solar energy. Experts suggest this diversification could revolutionize multiple industries, with some analysts predicting that the energy division might eventually surpass the automotive business in importance. Additionally, developments in autonomous driving, robotaxis, and artificial intelligence are expected to play crucial roles in Tesla's future growth and market positioning.

