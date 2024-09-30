Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta launches global 'Club Avolta' loyalty program for travelers



30.09.2024 / 21:00 CET/CEST





Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) has today launched Club Avolta, an industry-first loyalty program that seamlessly integrates duty-free, duty-paid, food & beverage (F&B), brands, airports, airlines, hotels, and more. This strategic initiative aims to revolutionize the global travel experience, enhancing traveler satisfaction and driving sales. Club Avolta delivers substantial benefits to key stakeholders across the travel ecosystem by incorporating the company's full offering of travel retail, convenience, and F&B outlets, giving travelers exclusive benefits and experiences with the world's favorite brands. Designed to be completely customer-centric, it is simple, intuitive, and tailored to each traveler's unique needs. The program rewards members when they spend at Avolta stores in one of 73 countries with nearly 5,000 points of sale, offering exclusive member pricing, access to exclusive offers, products, experiences and instant rewards. This elevates their journey with travel network benefits from airlines, hotel groups, VIP lounges, and more. Xavier Rossinyol, Chief Executive Officer, Avolta said: "Club Avolta supports our ambition to maximize value for our customers, while driving sustainable growth for our business. As the largest travel experience player, our diversification across travel retail, F&B, and convenience gives us a competitive edge through our ability to generate insights from proprietary data points. For members, Club Avolta starts as a simple transaction but quickly becomes a habit, and eventually a lifestyle. The program allows us to understand our clients and their purchasing behavior even better, enabling data-driven business decisions that align with our Destination 2027 strategic objectives." For airports, Club Avolta will drive increased sales, while also boosting traveler satisfaction. The program is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing airport loyalty schemes, complementing and enhancing the overall customer experience. Meanwhile, brands will benefit from increased visibility of purchasing behaviors, allowing for data-driven investments in experiences and rewards that resonate with travelers and help grow market share. Club Avolta and the corresponding branding is being rolled out across all Avolta locations globally during a transition phase as the company retires Red by Dufry. Current members of Red by Dufry will have their membership automatically transferred to Club Avolta, with the current app prompting an automatic update for a full member experience. For further information:



CONTACT

Cathy Jongens Rebecca McClellan Director Corporate

Communications Global Head

Investor Relations Phone: +41 79 288 09 36 Phone: +44 7543 800 405 cathy.jongens@avolta.net rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net



End of Media Release

