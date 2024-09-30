

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford (F) has announced a new program called Ford Power Promise to offer benefits to customers buying or leasing a new Ford EV, like Ford Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning.



The offer, starting from October 1 till the end of the year, aims to boost EV sales by addressing customers' concerns related to costs, charging installation and assistance.



'We found out a long time ago that just lowering the price of EVs is not going to solve the problem of adoption,' Ford CEO Jim Farley told Axios.



Under the program, the buyers would receive a complimentary charger, Ford Charge Station Pro, a $1,310 Level 2 charger that comes with a standard CCS1 connector. It would be installed by an expert for free of charge for a standard install.



Notably, Ford would provide cash equivalent of $2,000 to those who already have a home charger installed.



'We're the only ones doing this,' said Becca Anderson, senior director of customer experience at Ford's Model e division. 'This means less stress and more convenience for our customers, making their home charging set-up up easy.'



Moreover, the Dearborn-based automaker's BlueOval Charge Network would give access to chargers across various networks including Electrify America and Tesla Superchargers, helping the customer to charge EV while they are on the road.



Also, Ford offers an eight-year/100,000-mile high-voltage battery warranty for every EV along with complimentary roadside assistance and 24/7 customer support.



'Absolutely, we're trying to grow our business but the best way we can grow our business is to serve our customers well,' COO for Ford's Model e EV business Marin Gjaja told CNBC. 'Filling up at home is really key, but so is confidence in the durability and life of the battery.'



