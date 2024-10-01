

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure Plc (3IN.L), an infrastructure investor, said Tuesday that it has recorded a good trading for the period from April 1 to September 30 and it remains confident of making continued progress.



For the five-month period, the company recorded total income and non-income cash of 103 million pounds, in line with the prior year.



3i said it is on track to deliver the full-year 2025 dividend target of 12.65 pence per share, up 6.3 percent from full-year 2024, which is expected to be covered by net income.



