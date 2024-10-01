Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2024
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
WKN: A1JBXB | ISIN: SE0003950864 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DN
München
01.10.24
08:10 Uhr
19,480 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCENTRIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCENTRIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,30019,36013:10
PR Newswire
01.10.2024 08:16 Uhr
30 Leser
Concentric AB: Concentric closes GO Engineering acquisition

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant to the announcement on September 18, 2024, Concentric AB ("Concentric") today announces the completion of the acquisition of G.O. ENGINEERING Gesellschaft zur Entwicklung von Hard- und Software GmbH ("GO Engineering"). The acquisition of GO Engineering's associated entity ÖkoGW Verwaltungs- und Vermietungs GmbH & Co. KG will be completed at a later date.

The acquisition is anticipated to positively impact Concentric's performance by boosting electric sales and achieving medium-term cost efficiencies through in-house controller design and manufacturing. This will enhance Concentric's ability to respond to customer needs and leverage a unified electronic platform across Concentric's various brands and global operations. The acquisition of GO Engineering's associated entity ÖkoGW Verwaltungs- und Vermietungs GmbH & Co. KG will be completed at a later date.

Martin Kunz, President & CEO of Concentric comments:

"We are pleased to have closed the acquisition of GO Engineering. The integration of GO Engineering into Concentric will accelerate our electrification strategy and strengthen our position in both current and future markets for electric liquid cooling and thermal management products."

About GO Engineering

Founded in 1990 and based in Bühl, Germany, GO Engineering is a company specializing in high-quality electronics design and manufacturing. GO Engineering brings extensive experience and expertise in electronics design and manufacturing across various industries, including commercial vehicles and industrial applications.

For additional information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse (Concentric CFO) at Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/concentric-closes-go-engineering-acquisition,c4045002

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/4045002/3030814.pdf

Release

SOURCE Concentric AB

© 2024 PR Newswire
