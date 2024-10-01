NextTrip Prepares Compass.tv for Soft Launch, Signs New Content Creators

Seamlessly Translates Content into Commerce Opportunities using the NextTrip Booking Engine

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2024 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a travel technology company, announced today the launch of its owned and operated Compass.tv travel discovery channel and app. The platform initially features over a thousand hours of travel video content designed to seamlessly convert into commerce opportunities, allowing viewers to book vacations directly through the channel using the NextTrip Booking Engine. In partnership with Dooya Media Group, we intend to expand Compass.tv's offerings by collaborating with influencers who have millions of travel-focused followers, creating a unique and comprehensive travel hub.

Millennials and Gen Z increasingly use video to discover, plan, and research vacations, and Compass.tv caters to this trend by offering free, immersive video entertainment for travel and outdoor enthusiasts. The platform showcases authentic experiences through popular social media influencers, appealing to viewers who prefer real, relatable content over polished productions. With influencer-promoted, destination-focused content, we believe that Compass.tv will serve as a premier travel discovery tool, inspiring viewers to plan their next adventure. Its Content Creator Program incentivizes influencers with a competitive revenue-sharing model, while integrating content-to-commerce funnels with targeted ads and affiliate travel offers. As part of the NextTrip ecosystem, Compass.tv works in tandem with NextTrip's website, tools, and exclusive deals to drive bookings and set a new standard for advertiser engagement with a dynamic, travel-driven audience.

The Compass.tv launch features partnerships with the following influencers, studios and content creators:

Paul "Barbs" Barbato is a travel educator and creator of viral geography channel, Geography Now. Paul is about to finish a decade-long odyssey profiling all 192 UN-recognized countries, earning over 450 million views in the process. Geography Now has become one of the most established and trusted brands in the travel space, earning nearly 4 million followers.

Global Child TV is an inspirational brand based around traveling with purpose where Augusto Valverde, host and founder, explores the world through amazing experiences as life lessons are shared with the help of celebrity friends. Global Child believes in bringing added value to the viewer through a premier travel show accessible throughout the world and to the destinations they visit by giving back through the BIG Foundation, a nonprofit that has all world religions working together to protect our planet and help those in need.

INSIGHT TV is a leading premium unscripted global channel operator, delivering high-quality, diverse travel programming that appeals to a wide range of passionate consumers. Compass.tv viewers can look forward to programming such as My Van Life and Epic Exploring, and upcoming series like Paradise Kitchen: Bali and Roads Unknown.

Off the Fence is an Academy Award winning factual studio, owned by ZDF Studios that produces and distributes non-fiction programming. They offer Compass.tv a wide range of travel content such as The Travel Bug, Finding Little Italy, and Nature's Greatest Moments, designed to maximize revenue and reach.

"Compass.tv will launch with an array of content intended to appeal to any would-be traveler," said Bill Kerby, CEO of NTRP. "The channel aims to be the premier go-to source for travel information, inspiration, and entertainment. Compass.tv provides viewers the opportunity to virtually explore places they've always wanted to visit through the eyes of experienced globetrotters and storytelling of local insiders. We want to inspire people to dream big and make lasting memories with their family and friends. Our content partnerships allow for travel documentaries, virtual tours of the hottest destinations, and deep dives into regional culture, all easily accessible and free for viewers, seamlessly translating content into commerce opportunities using the NextTrip Booking Engine."

Compass.tv is available on numerous digital platforms, including iOS and Android applications and web browsers. In the months ahead, NextTrip plans to extend Compass.tv's availability to key partners such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

About Dooya

Dooya Media Group, Inc. (DMG) offers end-to-end OTT production and management services, including ingestion, packaging and distribution. The company's next generation tech integration process creates superior data-driven solutions to better monetize Free Access Streaming Television (FAST) Channels. In addition, the company optimizes content for Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) Streaming and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) environments. The company's proprietary methods bring efficiencies that allow for flexible, organic business models, yielding better reach for advertisers and higher revenue for content owners. DMG partners with 100+ quality content providers and 60+ OTT platform partners, including all the majors--The Roku Channel, Tubi TV, Pluto TV, PLEX, and VIX. For more information, visit https://dooya.tv/

About NextTrip

NextTrip (NASDAQ:NTRP) is a technology-driven platform delivering innovative travel booking and travel media solutions. NextTrip Leisure provides individual and group travelers with vacations to the most popular and sought-after destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean and across the world. NextTrip Media platform - Travel Magazine offers a social media platform for viewers to explore, educate and share with friends their "bucket list" travel. Additionally, NextTrip is launching an end-to-end content ecosystem that uses AI assisted travel planning capturing advertising, building brand awareness, rewarding loyalty and driving bookings. For more information and to book a trip, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, continued development efforts for Compass.tv and the company's other platforms; market acceptance and use of Compass.tv and NextTrip's other platforms; the NextTrip's ability to engage influencers to help expand its Compass.tv content and gain additional viewers; changes to NextTrip's relationship with Dooya; changes in travel, and in particular group travel, trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to implement its business strategy; changes in governmental regulation; NextTrip's exposure to litigation claims and other loss contingencies; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

