Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic completes acquisition of Icelandic Endor

Hexatronic completes acquisition of Icelandic Endor

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has completed the acquisition of parts of Icelandic Endor under the letter of intent signed in July. The acquisition adds leading data center expertise and a customer base in Iceland, Sweden, and Germany to Hexatronic.

"Data Center is one of our growth areas. The business we are acquiring focuses on hybrid IT solutions for larger organizations, which is an attractive part of the market and means we are broadening our offering. We are happy to welcome our new colleagues to Hexatronic", says Martin Åberg, Deputy CEO of Hexatronic.

The acquisition will not have a material impact on Hexatronic's results. In total, less than five employees will be transferred to Hexatronic.

The acquired business was previously part of Icelandic Sýn hf.

"We are extremely pleased to have closed the acquisition. The transaction primarily affects Endor's international operations and large domestic clients who utilize specialized integrated data center solutions. Endor's domestic clients will therefore continue to be largely serviced by Endor ehf. We are convinced that this journey and future collaboration with Hexatronic will further strengthen our solution offerings for Endor's clients. The sale will, however, not have material impact on Sýn's operating results", says Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted, CEO of Sýn hf.

