Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Goldpreis steigt 2024 um 30 %, aber diese Aktie legt über 333 % zu – Hier ist der Grund
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 549166 | ISIN: DE0005491666 | Ticker-Symbol: E2N
München
01.10.24
12:29 Uhr
0,004 Euro
-0,008
-65,22 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDOR AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDOR AG 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2024 18:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic completes acquisition of Icelandic Endor

Hexatronic completes acquisition of Icelandic Endor

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) has completed the acquisition of parts of Icelandic Endor under the letter of intent signed in July. The acquisition adds leading data center expertise and a customer base in Iceland, Sweden, and Germany to Hexatronic.

"Data Center is one of our growth areas. The business we are acquiring focuses on hybrid IT solutions for larger organizations, which is an attractive part of the market and means we are broadening our offering. We are happy to welcome our new colleagues to Hexatronic", says Martin Åberg, Deputy CEO of Hexatronic.

The acquisition will not have a material impact on Hexatronic's results. In total, less than five employees will be transferred to Hexatronic.

The acquired business was previously part of Icelandic Sýn hf.

"We are extremely pleased to have closed the acquisition. The transaction primarily affects Endor's international operations and large domestic clients who utilize specialized integrated data center solutions. Endor's domestic clients will therefore continue to be largely serviced by Endor ehf. We are convinced that this journey and future collaboration with Hexatronic will further strengthen our solution offerings for Endor's clients. The sale will, however, not have material impact on Sýn's operating results", says Herdís Dröfn Fjeldsted, CEO of Sýn hf.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Åberg, Deputy CEO, +46 703 50 66 05
Pernilla Grennfelt, Head of Investor Relations, +46 (0) 702 90 99 55

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.