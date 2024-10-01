Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2024) - FEC RESOURCES INC. (OTC Pink: FECOF) ("FEC" or the "Company") received a request for a repayment plan from PXP Energy Corporation ("PXP") with respect to the $738,206 principal and approximately $88,443 of accrued interest due to PXP by the Company. The loan was due on September 30, 2024.

The Company is pleased to report that it requested and received an extension of the repayment due date from September 30, 2024 to December 31, 2024, with all other terms of the loan remaining the same.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225273

SOURCE: FEC Resources Inc.