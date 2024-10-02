

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK), a technology supplier for food processing and a wide range of other industries, Wednesday on its capital markets day said it achieved its mid-term financial goals of Mission 26 growth strategy ahead of 2 years.



The company also announced its outlook for 2030. GEA sees annual organic growth at an average of more than 5 percent up to 2030.



EBITDA margin or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization margin is expected to increase between 17 and 19 percent by 2030. This compares with EBITDA margin of 14.4 percent in 2023.



BY 2030, return on capital employed (ROCE) is targeted to increase to more than 45 percent. In 2023, ROCE was 32.7 percent.



'We are poised to meet the financial targets set in 2021 - when we launched Mission 26 - by the end of 2024, two years ahead of schedule. With Mission 30, we continue on our path of steady improvement, setting strategic milestones for future success. Our focus is on growth drivers such as digital solutions, resource-saving innovations and a strong service business, which will all contribute to further increasing our profitability,' said CEO Stefan Klebert.



