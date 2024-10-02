Oryzon Genomics has confirmed the FDA's alignment with its proposed Phase III programme for vafidemstat in borderline personality disorder (BPD). Notably, the FDA acknowledged agitation and aggression (A/A) as a therapeutic indication and, as such, the State-Trait Anger Expression Inventory 2 (STAXI-2) Trait Anger may be used as a primary endpoint for Phase III (PORTICO-2). We note that vafidemstat showed statistically significant benefit by this measure in the prior Phase IIb PORTICO trial. We view the news as encouraging and believe there is a sizeable opportunity for Oryzon to develop an effective treatment for BPD, for which there are currently no approved drugs. Next steps are to submit a full trial protocol for PORTICO-2 to the FDA (expected within Q125), before a potential trial launch from H225, contingent on regulatory clearance and providing that there are no other delays.

