Oryzon Genomics has announced that the first patient has been dosed in iadademstat's Phase I/II trial, sponsored by the National Cancer Institute, (NCI) in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The trial is evaluating lead oncology candidate iadademstat in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), either atezolizumab or durvalumab, with primary objectives focussed on safety, tolerability, dose-finding and efficacy. Should the results of this trial be positive, they may support Oryzon's plans for its STELLAR programme, a randomised, multi-centre Phase II study of iadademstat in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for first-line extensive-stage SCLC. Management has indicated that additional data from STELLAR could aid an accelerated approval pathway.

