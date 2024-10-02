Insurtech Mylo CEO David Embry and President & COO Belen Tokarski to Speak at ITC Vegas 2024

Leading insurtech experts to speak at top insurance innovation conference on the future of insurance

Insurtech leader Mylo today announced its CEO David Embry and President & COO Belen Tokarski will be speaking at ITC Vegas 2024 on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. Embry and Tokarski will join over 500 industry experts as they discuss the future of insurance.

"We're honored to be invited back to speak on stage at the world's largest gathering of insurance innovation at ITC Vegas 2024," said David Embry , CEO of Mylo. "Each year, I look forward to taking part in conversations that shape our industry and help us optimize our customer experience across every platform."

At ITC Vegas 2024 , Mylo's executives will be speaking on the following panels:

"Agent Empowerment: Equipping Sales Teams for Success in Modern Distribution" : Tokarski will speak on this panel on Wednesday, October 16, from 2-2:35 p.m. PT in Mandalay Bay Ballroom D.

"Omnichannel Mastery: Seamless Interactions for Insurance Customers Across Platforms": Embry will speak on this panel on Wednesday, October 16, from 3:45-4:20 p.m. PT in Mandalay Bay Ballroom L.

"Sharing knowledge with the many insurtech experts at ITC Vegas helps Mylo continue to evolve," said Belen Tokarski , President and COO of Mylo. "I look forward to speaking alongside other leaders and exploring the innovative ways our insurance consultant team can help our customers protect what matters."

Myo is an insurtech leader whose proprietary insurance intelligence platform integrates into partner experiences to connect small business owners and individuals with customized coverage from 100+ leading carriers for every stage of business and life.

To learn more about Mylo, please visit choosemylo.com . To connect with the Mylo team at the conference, please contact mylo@calibercorporateadvisers.com or request a meeting via the ITC Vegas app.

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, small group benefits, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

