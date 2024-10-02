Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.10.2024
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA
WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
02.10.24
19:03 Uhr
17,380 Euro
-0,060
-0,34 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,04017,72019:36
17,30017,44019:36
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail Technologies wins order for deep-sea drone capable of operating at depths of 6,000 m

Exail Technologies has been selected by the French Defense Procurement Agency (Direction Générale de l'Armement) to supply an autonomous deep-sea drone system, capable of operating at depths of 6,000 m, to the French Navy. This program represents a very significant amount for the company. It begins in October and is expected to last about two years.

Mastering the seabed has become a major issue for many state and economic actors to preserve their strategic interests. Countering threats to underwater infrastructures, such as communication cables, requires advanced technological capabilities and associated skills. The integrated deep-sea drone system proposed by Exail is positioned as an essential tool for the sovereignty of countries within their entire exclusive maritime zone.

This new drone will benefit from Exail's more than 40 years of experience in deep-sea operations and will carry a number of equipment designed and manufactured by the group, including a compact inertial navigation unit and acoustic sensors. Exail will also rely on the capabilities implemented for the design of the previous model, Ulyx, which has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to carry out missions at 6,000 meters depth autonomously.

This new order further strengthens the group's strong momentum initiated in the third quarter of 2024. It adds to the €60 million contract for K-Ster drones signed in July, as well as various commercial successes for the group's navigation systems. In addition to the significant increase in order intake, Exail has also set a goal for substantial revenue growth in the third quarter.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWycY8qaYmyax2ueZJWab5KZZmhjxmTImJfJyZNrZpjJnJ9jm2xiaJqZZnFplWxq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88074-cp_exail-technologies_commande-grands-fonds_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
