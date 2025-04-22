EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail Technologies announces the availability of its 2024 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report

Press release

Paris, 22 April 2025

Exail Technologies announces that the French version of its 2024 Universal Registration Document in ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 17, 2025, under number D.25-0282.

It is available to the public under the conditions provided by the regulations in force and can also be consulted or downloaded in French, and in English in the coming days, on the Finance section, "Financial Information" tab of the Exail Technologies website (www.exail-technologies.com). The Universal Registration Document is also available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2024 Universal Registration Document notably contains:

The annual financial report, consisting of the consolidated financial statements, the annual financial statements, the management report, and the related statutory auditors' reports.

The special report of the statutory auditors on regulated agreements and commitments.

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance.

Information on the statutory auditors' fees.

The management report including the Sustainability Report.

Information required under the share buyback program description.

The draft resolutions presented at the General Meeting of June 25, 2025, as well as the Board of Directors' report on these resolutions.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts : Investors Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@ exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

