

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS), Wednesday announced a clinical trial collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN) to evaluate casdatifan in combination with volrustomig for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma or ccRCC.



'Renal cell carcinoma is a known CTLA-4-responsive tumor type, and our first-in-human study with volrustomig monotherapy demonstrated encouraging efficacy in first-line advanced ccRCC,' said Cristian Massacesi, chief medical officer and oncology chief development officer, AstraZeneca.



Under the partnership, AstraZeneca will sponsor and operationalize a study to evaluate the safety and early efficacy of the combination treatment in patients with advanced ccRCC.



