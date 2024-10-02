

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) announced the acquisition of the commercial operations of First Nationwide Title Agency or 'FNTA', a division of AMT Commercial Title Services and a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.



The acquisition of the significant New York City based team continues FNF's strategy of acquiring the best companies and talent in the industry and bringing them into its portfolio to better service commercial real estate clients, the company said.



As part of the acquisition, FNTA's key commercial leadership team will join Fidelity National Financial.



