WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $83 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $213 million or $0.78 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 17.3% to $2.729 billion from $3.299 billion last year.Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $83 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue: $2.729 Bln vs. $3.299 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX