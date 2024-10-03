The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 03.10.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 03.10.2024Aktien1 US15130G8087 Cemtrex Inc.2 CA38149V3011 GoldHaven Resources Corp3 US5128073062 Lam Research Corp.4 BMG8726X1065 Teekay Tankers Ltd.5 US39959A2050 Upexi Inc.6 DE000A40AEG0 Pentixapharm Holding AGAnleihen/ETC/ETF1 USU88125AE69 Terex Corp.2 XS2911666795 Adecco International Financial Services B.V.3 USF2280BAA47 Crédit Agricole S.A.4 XS2905583014 FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente Holding S.A.5 XS2605914105 General Mills Inc.6 XS2906211946 Iren S.p.A.7 USP62138AB13 LATAM Airlines Group S.A.8 CH1376931536 BMW International Investment B.V.9 NO0013358069 Hawk Infinity Software AS10 DE000AAR0447 Aareal Bank AG11 CH1376931544 BMW International Investment B.V.12 XS2914160804 Commerzbank AG13 US237194AQ87 Darden Restaurants Inc.14 DE000A3828G5 Investitionsbank Berlin15 CH1310346239 Pfandbriefbank schweizerischer Hypothekarinstitute AG16 DE000A382897 reconcept GmbH17 XS2903312002 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.18 CH1373904544 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG19 FR0128537174 Frankreich, Republik20 XS2879867773 KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETC21 IE00B4P11460 PIMCO Emerging Markets Advantage Local Bond Index UCITS ETF