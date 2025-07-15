GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Resources Initiates VLF Electromagnetic Survey Over Priority Targets at Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce the initiation of the VLF Electromagnetic ("VLF-EM") survey at the Copeçal Gold Project, which is being completed by Avant Geofísica out of Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The Survey will target structural - alteration trends believed to be favorable for gold mineralization, covering both the east and west gold-in-soil anomalies as well as their potential strike extensions.

Integrating VLF-EM geophysics with the recently completed auger litho-geochemistry program will provide GoldHaven with a robust targeting framework for finalizing priority phase one diamond drill target collar locations over the east and west anomalies. The survey is expected to take 2 weeks to complete.





Figure 1: Copeçal Project showing the location of the Priority East and West Targets with VLF-EM survey lines (in yellow) over AU anomalies

Avant Geofisica has been supporting mining companies in Brazil since 2004, specializing in drone magnetometry, lidar topography, and multispectral analysis. Their team is highly qualified and uses state-of-the-art equipment/sensors. Avant Geofísica is a pioneer in drone magnetometric surveying in Brazil, and the brand has established itself as a benchmark in the industry.

Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven Resources, commented: "We are thrilled to initiate the VLF-EM survey at the Copeçal Project, a key step in our strategy to unlock the project's full potential. By working with Avant Geofísica-whose deep familiarity with the area ensures high-quality data-we aim to generate meaningful geophysical insights that will directly support and refine our upcoming diamond drill program in Q3, ultimately enhancing shareholder value."

Auger Drill Program Samples Received

The 1,325 samples, including QAQC samples, collected from the 2,153m Auger Drill program at the Copeçal Gold project have been received by ALS Global Laboratories. Assay results are expected to be reported in late July or early August.

The Auger drill program included 92 Auger holes which systematically covered the main area of the east anomaly on a 100m x 50m grid while a further 15 reconnaissance holes targeting geochemical - structural targets projected towards the south-east from the western anomaly. Holes were drilled from surface to the weathered rock (regolith) - fresh rock interface or to a maximum depth of 30m. The average hole depth was 20.13 meters with the hole depth range of 2m - 30m.

About the Copeçal Gold Project: A Brief History

The Copeçal Gold Project is strategically situated within the Alta Floresta Gold Province, a historically productive region that has yielded substantial gold discoveries since the late 1970s. GoldHaven's tenements cover a total of 3,681 hectares in a geologically favorable setting within the Juruena Gold Province of Brazil.

The Juruena Gold Province, also known as the Juruena Magmatic Arc, is an orogenic belt highly prospective for mesothermal shear-related and intrusion-related gold deposits, such as G-Mining's Tocantinzinho deposit. Additionally, the region hosts recently identified porphyry-style deposits (e.g., Serabi, Jaca) and epithermal-style deposits (e.g., X1, Aura). The presence of multiple deposit styles, along with the confirmation of large-scale gold deposits in the Juruena Province of Brazil, underscores the significant potential of the Copeçal Gold Project.

Recent exploration programs, including geochemical soil sampling, drone-mounted magnetometry surveys, and historical drilling data, indicate the presence of multiple gold-bearing structures. Notably, AngloGold Ashanti previously conducted systematic exploration on the property from 2010 to 2016, including auger and air-core drilling, geophysical surveys, and rock geochemistry, identifying multiple zones of anomalous gold mineralization.

The Copeçal Gold Project benefits from extensive historical work, with AngloGold Ashanti's exploration confirming gold and arsenic anomalies, indicative of significant mineralization potential. Soil sampling grids and follow-up auger drilling in key areas revealed consistent gold values over wide zones, further supporting the presence of a substantial mineralized system.





Figure 2: Location of the Copecal Gold Project within the prolific Juruena Gold Belt

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include (i) the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia; (ii) the Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization; (iii) the Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples; and (iv) three critical mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and Country Manager of GoldHaven.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company and the Property. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Such risk factors may include, among others, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation and environmental regulation; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; competition for, among other things, skilled personnel and supplies; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions; geological, technical, processing and transportation problems; changes in tax laws and incentive programs; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions and dispositions; and the other factors. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; and (ii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

