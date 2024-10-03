Biovica International: Biovica Announces Outcome of Exercise of Warrants of Series To 3 B

UPPSALA, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) Biovica International AB ("Biovica" or the "Company") announces today the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO 3 B issued in connection with the Company's rights issue of units during October 2023. In total, 7,441,387 warrants were exercised for subscription of the equivalent amount of class B shares in the Company, corresponding to a subscription ratio of approximately 42.73 percent. Biovica will receive approximately SEK 19 million before deduction of issue costs.

Overview of the final outcome

The final outcome shows that 7,441,387 warrants were exercised for subscription of the equivalent amount of class B shares in the Company. The utilization rate thus amounted to approximately 42.73 percent. The subscription price for a class B share subscribed for through the exercise of a warrant set to SEK 2.61, which in accordance with the terms of the warrants, corresponds to approximately a TERP[1]-discount of 39.9 percent, based on the closing price of the Company's class B share on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on 20 October 2023. Biovica thereby receives approximately SEK 19 million before deduction of issue costs, which are estimated to amount to approximately SEK 1,5 million.

Biovica's CEO Anders Rylander comments: "We are grateful for the support from our shareholders and would like to thank both existing and new shareholders for exercising their TO3B warrants and thereby injecting capital to Biovica. The capital added enables Biovica to continue roll out DiviTum® TKa for clinical use in the US and Europe, as well as to further develop collaborations with the pharmaceutical industry. The goal is to develop the company to become cash flow positive, to the benefit of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as our shareholders."

Shares and share capital

Through the exercised warrants, the total number of shares in Biovica will increase by 7,441,387 class B shares, to a total of 97,786,384 shares, distributed over 6,271,293 class A shares and 84,073,704 class B shares. The number of votes increases by 7,441,387, from the current 102,887,583 votes to 110,328,970 votes. The share capital of the Company increases by SEK 496,092.467010 to SEK 6,519,092.271167. Exercised warrants are replaced with interim shares until registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office takes place and the interim shares can be converted into class B shares. The interim shares are expected to be converted into class B shares approximately two banking days after registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

This press release constitutes inside information that Biovica International AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at the time stated by the Company's news distributor, MFN, at the publication of this press release.

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Important information

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Biovica in any jurisdiction, neither from Biovica nor from someone else.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction.

This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public Rights Issue of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the USA, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zeeland, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

The English text is an unofficial translation of the original Swedish text. In case of any discrepancies between the Swedish text and the English translation, the Swedish text shall prevail.

[1] Theoretical Ex-Rights Price

This information is information that Biovica International is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-10-03 08:00 CEST.

