

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, said on Thursday that it has bagged an order worth almost 850 million euros from Proxima to supply 12 Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains and provide 15 years of maintenance on the lines along the Atlantic coast in France.



First deliveries of the trains are expected in 2028.



Alstom's Avelia Horizon very high-speed train is the latest generation of double-decker train capable of travelling at speeds over 300 km/h.



Avelia Horizon reduces operating costs. The train has fewer bogies, which account for 30 percent of the cost of preventive maintenance.



It is made up of two innovative short-length power cars, combining high performance and compactness, and articulated double-decker cars.



Proxima is headed by Rachel Picard and Tim Jackson. It is fully financed by Antin Infrastructure Partners, backed by a consortium of French and international lenders.



