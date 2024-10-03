Bambuser AB: Victoria Beckham Ltd Introduces Bambuser's Shoppable Video Solution in Line with its Denim Refresh

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 03, 2024 / Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) Stockholm / London - October 3, 2024 - Victoria Beckham has partnered with video commerce platform Bambuser to create a seamless shopping experience through video commerce, starting with the brand's newly launched denim collection.

The new denim collection will be showcased through high-quality video, available on Victoria Beckham's website and social media channels. This initiative marks a bold step for Victoria Beckham as it looks to experiment with fresh digital strategies to stay ahead in the competitive fashion industry.

"We're excited to introduce video commerce for the launch of our denim collection and push the boundaries of how fashion can be presented and experienced. By integrating our social channels with our e-commerce platform, we're providing our customers with an immersive and convenient shopping experience" said Kate Hurrell, Head of E-Commerce at Victoria Beckham Ltd.

On-demand video content will be available on the product detail pages, ensuring regular engagement with the brand's audience and allowing customers to explore the collection at their convenience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Victoria Beckham and support their innovative approach to video commerce. Their creativity and vision align perfectly with our mission at Bambuser , and we can't wait to see the impact of this collaboration" said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser.

About Victoria Beckham Ltd

Founded in 2008, Victoria Beckham's eponymous label is now carried by over 500 stores in over 60 countries internationally and forms the basis of the modern woman's wardrobe - timeless silhouettes rooted in modernity and ease, that are borne out of a relentless pursuit of excellence. A philosophy that extends to Victoria Beckham Beauty where elevated textures with proven performance are delivered with intentional integrity, transparency and inclusivity.

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading video commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.



Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

Follow us

Subscribe to Bambusers press releases here .

Bambuser on LinkedIn.

Contact information

Bambuser

press@bambuser.com

Attachments

Victoria Beckham Ltd introduces Bambuser's shoppable video solution in line with its denim refresh

SOURCE: Bambuser AB