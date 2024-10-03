

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW), that operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company, Thursday said it has acquired a stake in atomos, a UK-based asset management business backed by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.



Financial terms are not yet known.



WTW has been in partnership with atomos since 2022, during which WTW's investment engine powered atomos' multi-asset investment solutions. As an extension of this alliance, WTW has acquired a part of the business and it will provide additional capital required for the growth.



'The UK wealth market is large and growing, estimated to be worth £2.2 trillion. Through this investment WTW strengthens its relationship with a key strategic partner and boosts its presence in the UK wealth space,' the company said in a statement.



