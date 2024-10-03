

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Family Dollar Stores, LLC, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), announced Thursday a partnership with grocery technology company Instacart (CART) to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's Electronic Benefit Transfer (SNAP/EBT) payments for online orders.



Prior to the collaboration, Family Dollar stores accepted SNAP/EBT payments from customers in-person. Now, through Instacart, customers can use the newly accepted payment method to purchase SNAP-eligible items on Family Dollar's mobile app and storefront page.



Customers can also shop using SNAP/EBT payments on the Family Dollar storefront on the Instacart app and website. Instacart delivers directly to customers' doorsteps, bringing a new level of convenience to the Family Dollar shopping experience.



