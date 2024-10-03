Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in sustainable energy technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Gabert as its new Vice President of Sales. Gabert brings over 29 years of expertise in the battery storage and energy solutions sector, positioning him to drive the commercial rollout of Energy Plug's diverse product portfolio.

Mr. Gabert's extensive career covers cell manufacturing as well as battery system design and assembly, with leadership roles in OEM battery solutions across a wide range of industries, including medical devices, heavy industry, and renewable energy. His technical expertise is complemented by a proven ability to engage with customers, adapt products to specific requirements, and deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions.

At Energy Plug, Mr. Gabert is expected to play a critical role in introducing to the market the Company's next-generation battery storage systems sourced from strategic partnerships, including the joint venture with Malahat Battery Technologies Corp., which is developing the world's first Indigenous-led Malahat Nation battery Gigafactory on Vancouver Island. These advanced systems are designed to meet the energy storage needs of diverse sectors, including utilities, mining, data centres, bulk energy storage, and residential applications.

"As a member of the Haida Nation, I am honoured to be joining Energy Plug at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said Mr. Gabert. "The opportunity to contribute to a company that is not only at the forefront of energy innovation but also deeply committed to Indigenous-led projects is incredibly exciting. We expect that our battery gigafactory will serve both the Canadian and international markets, delivering world-class energy solutions with a focus on sustainability and community partnership."

Mr. Gabert's previous roles include senior leadership positions at Totex Manufacturing, EaglePicher, and Excell Battery Company, where he led multidisciplinary teams in product development, engineering, sales, and project management. Notably, his expertise in SolidWorks CAD design, project planning, and regulatory compliance makes him uniquely qualified to lead the introduction of Energy Plug's customised energy storage systems to the market. His ability to negotiate with customers, optimise product designs, and manage large-scale projects will be useful in driving the Company's sales growth as it enters a new phase of commercialization.

"Travis has a unique combination of technical and sales expertise," said Broderick Gunning, CEO of Energy Plug. "His experience working across different facets of the energy storage industry-from battery chemistry to custom OEM designs-makes him the ideal leader to expand our customer base and accelerate sales. Moreover, his connections to Indigenous communities reflect Energy Plug's commitment to building sustainable and equitable partnerships."

With his deep industry knowledge and extensive leadership background, Gabert is set to guide Energy Plug's sales strategy, building relationships with key stakeholders and customers, while promoting the Company's mission of driving sustainable energy solutions worldwide.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company, dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on residential, commercial, and utility energy storage applications, our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities, and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners. For more information about Energy Plug, visit our website at https://energyplug.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "will", "proposes", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", "aim", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding any objectives and strategies of the Company) are forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the statements about future sales, commercialization of the Company's products, new products, plans to sell to utilities, mining, data centres, bulk energy storage, and residential applications, expectations regarding expanding Company's customer base and acceleration of sales, and statements about the gigafactory.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to obtaining financing, ability to build the battery assembly factory on Vancouver Island, ability to secure suppliers of batteries and obtaining batteries at desired prices, supply chain disruptions, changing government, plans, policies regarding clean energy, batteries, electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, elimination or reduction of government subsidies for electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, solar panels, and wind power installations; changes in the Canadian and/or the U.S Government policies, rules and regulations, and potential war conflicts which may disrupt supply of the components required to produce batteries.

The material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information include, but not limited to general business and economic conditions, financial markets conditions, the Company's ability to fund its operations through financings and joint ventures, procurement of consulting, technical and related services and supplies on favourable terms, attraction and retention of key staff members, market demand for the Company's products, growth prospects in the market for its products, accessibility of raw materials and battery pack supplies to meet market demand, facility profitability, the anticipated terms of the consents, permits and authorizations necessary to carry out the planned operations and the Company's ability to comply with such terms on a cost-effective basis, and the ongoing relations with the industry regulators.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the securities of the Company is risky.

