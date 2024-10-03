Mobile Global Esports: MOGO Esports Dominates Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 3

WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. ("MOGO" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:MGAM), India's leading esports organization, is proud to announce its qualification for Riot's Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 3 - Group Stage League. The team's exceptional performance in the Prelims stage, where they emerged undefeated, has cemented their position as a leading force in the South Asian Valorant scene.

The roster, featuring Deathmaker, Antidote, Rawfiul, Azys, Levi, and Victim, showcased exceptional skill and teamwork throughout the competition. The teams dominance in the Prelims stage, where they faced tough competition from both Indian and Pakistani teams was a huge test.

"We are incredibly proud of our Valorant team's outstanding performance in qualifying for Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 3. Their gameplay and teamwork has been exceptional. It's great to see them execute their plan and play as one unit. We look forward to watching them compete at the highest level and represent MOGO Esports with pride." Said Sunny Bhandarkar, CEO - Mogo Esports.

As Mogo advance's to the Group Stage League, the team will be competing against some of the region's top Valorant teams in Group B, including Medal Esports, Reckoning Esports, and Asterisk Esports. The first match will be against Reckoning Esports, and fans can catch all the action live on the Nodwin Gaming YouTube Channel.

The stakes are high for MOGO as we aim to secure a top-two finish in our group and advance to the Playoffs. With a massive prize pool of $50,000 up for grabs, the competition promises to be intense and exciting.

MOGO Esports is thrilled to be part of Valorant Challengers South Asia: Split 3 and looks forward to continuing our winning streak. We invite our supporters to join us on this journey as we strive to represent India on the global Valorant stage.

About MOGO

MOGO is an up-and-coming global esports company operating in India, the world's largest, fastest growing, and open digital market. By drawing on its unmatched network of gaming and university partners across the Indian subcontinent, MOGO convenes a wide variety of competitive, collegiate-level esports tournaments across India and delivers outsized value to gamers, colleges, distributors, brands, and the wider esports ecosystem. In this way, MOGO not only creates business value, but also makes college sports newly accessible to many thousands of Indians, thereby advancing the wider India growth story.

