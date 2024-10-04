Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - The recently concluded HSBC BWF Hong Kong Open 2024 was a resounding success, with BK8, a leading online sports betting and iGaming platform, playing a pivotal role as the official sponsor.





BK8 is the official sponsor of the Hong Kong Open 2024.

The tournament, held from September 10th to 15th at the Hong Kong Coliseum, showcased the world's best badminton players competing across Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. The event was a testament to the enduring popularity of badminton and the excitement it generates among fans.

The HSBC BWF Hong Kong Open 2024 crowned the following champions:

Men's Singles: Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)

Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) Women's Singles: Han Yue (China)

Han Yue (China) Men's Doubles: Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae (South Korea)

Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae (South Korea) Women's Doubles: Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia)

Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan (Malaysia) Mixed Doubles: Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin (China)

As the official sponsor, BK8 was pivotal in elevating the tournament's profile and providing fans with unforgettable experiences. In addition to the HSBC BWF Hong Kong Open 2024, the company also sponsored the TOYOTA Thailand Open 2024, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to supporting the sport of badminton.

Looking ahead, BK8 is excited to continue its involvement with the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2024, a prestigious year-end tournament that will showcase the world's top badminton players competing for the ultimate championship title.

BK8 members will have the opportunity to gain VVIP access to the year-end tournament, providing them with a VIP lounge and front-row seat to witness the most thrilling matches of the season and experience the electric atmosphere of the tournament. This unparalleled experience is a testament to BK8's commitment to rewarding its loyal members and providing them with unforgettable sporting moments.

BK8's involvement in these renowned badminton events not only enhances its brand visibility but also showcases its legitimacy and credibility as a trusted platform in the online sports betting industry. By supporting these tournaments, BK8 demonstrates its commitment to the sport and its ability to deliver exceptional value to its members.

