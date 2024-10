LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a European rolling stock manufacturer, said on Friday that it has reaffirmed its annual EBIT margin guidance of around 6.5 percent, an improvement of around 80bps from prior year, helped by volume and mix, and initiates to reduce costs.



For the full year, the company reaffirmed its organic sales growth guidance of 5 percent.



