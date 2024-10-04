Immix Biopharma's US-based NEXICART-2 trial continues to make steady progress through the clinic, with the company reporting that the trial has advanced to the dose expansion level of 450m cells, after completing the 150m cell cohort. The Phase Ib/II trial is assessing Immix's lead CAR-T asset NXC-201 as a first-in-class outpatient treatment for relapsed/ refractory amyloid light chain amyloidosis (r/r ALA). We highlight that both chosen doses in NEXICART-2 trial had elicited complete responses in the prior NEXICART-1 trial, which was based in Israel. We view the latest update as an encouraging sign that the current clinical trial is progressing as anticipated and we believe that the initial data readout, expected within Q424, could represent a near-term catalyst for investor attention.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...