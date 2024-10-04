Stellantis shares are facing downward pressure as analysts revise their outlook, reducing the price target from €17 to €13. This adjustment follows a recent profit warning and ongoing pricing challenges in the automotive sector. Market experts anticipate these factors could further impact the already lowered estimates for 2025, despite some long-term positive aspects for the company.

Electric Future Amid Stock Weakness

While grappling with stock market challenges, Stellantis continues to advance its electrification strategy. The introduction of the all-electric e-408, a fastback sedan with SUV elements, expands the company's offerings in the growing e-mobility market. Priced from €46,600, this new model underscores Stellantis' commitment to strengthening its position in the future of electric mobility, even as it navigates short-term market hurdles. However, analysts predict a potential sideways movement for the stock in the near term, as the automotive industry contends with persistent pricing pressures.

