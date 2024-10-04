Medcaw Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

Medcaw Investments Plc

("Medcaw" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Medcaw announces that it has today posted notice of the Company's annual general meeting to be held at 11.00am on 29 October 2024 at Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, United Kingdom, SW1W 9NF.

--ENDS--

CONTACT:

Medcaw Investments Plc

Charlie Wood via Orana Corporate LLP +44 (0) 203 475 6834

For more information please visit: https://medcaw-invest.com/