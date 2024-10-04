Anzeige
Medcaw Investments Plc - Notice of AGM
WKN: A3D4AU | ISIN: GB00BM8SQP62 | Ticker-Symbol: U09
Frankfurt
07.07.23
09:15 Uhr
0,041 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.10.2024 11:06 Uhr
96 Leser
Medcaw Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

Medcaw Investments Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04

Medcaw Investments Plc

("Medcaw" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

Medcaw announces that it has today posted notice of the Company's annual general meeting to be held at 11.00am on 29 October 2024 at Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, United Kingdom, SW1W 9NF.

CONTACT:

Medcaw Investments Plc

Charlie Wood via Orana Corporate LLP +44 (0) 203 475 6834

For more information please visit: https://medcaw-invest.com/


