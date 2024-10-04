Medcaw Investments Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 04
Medcaw Investments Plc
("Medcaw" or the "Company")
Notice of AGM
Medcaw announces that it has today posted notice of the Company's annual general meeting to be held at 11.00am on 29 October 2024 at Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, United Kingdom, SW1W 9NF.
--ENDS--
CONTACT:
Medcaw Investments Plc
Charlie Wood via Orana Corporate LLP +44 (0) 203 475 6834
For more information please visit: https://medcaw-invest.com/
© 2024 PR Newswire