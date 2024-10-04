

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Beneficient (BENF) is up over 55% at $1.85. Power REIT (PW) is up over 18% at $2.14. ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) is up over 14% at $21.56. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is up over 14% at $2.23. SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is up over 13% at $10.50. Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) is up over 13% at $2.27. Biodesix, Inc. (BDSX) is up over 12% at $1.90. QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) is up over 9% at $3.49. Redwire Corporation (RDW) is up over 8% at $7.24. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is up over 8% at $2.60. aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR) is up over 8% at $1.89. SCWorx Corp. (WORX) is up over 8% at $1.25. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) is up over 7% at $73.76. ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) is up over 7% at $3.24.



In the Red



Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is down over 33% at $1.49. Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) is down over 25% at $1.91. Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is down over 17% at $1.07. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is down over 10% at $19.45. Oriental Culture Holding LTD (OCG) is down over 9% at $1.43. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is down over 7% at $9.96. AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is down over 6% at $4.90. BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) is down over 6% at $2.20. SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) is down over 5% at $4.17.



