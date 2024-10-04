

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc (EXPN.L), Friday announced its decision to acquire Brazil-based ClearSale S.A., a digital fraud prevention provider, for a total price of up to 1.905 billion Brazilian real or about $350 million.



The transaction will be financed with a combination of existing cash resources, and by the issuance of Brazilian Depositary Receipts.



With the acquisition, the data and technology company intends to expand its market opportunity in Brazil. Also, the deal is expected to add revenues for ongoing activities of about R$490 million and Benchmark EBITDA of around R$130 million.



The acquisition is subject to certain regulatory approvals including review by the Brazilian Administrative Council for Economic Defense, which is expected to conclude in the first half of 2025.



Currently, Experian's stock is trading at 3,921.50 pence, down 0.95 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



