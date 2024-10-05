

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invizyne Technologies announced that it has decreased the size of shares and increased the price range of its planned initial public offering.



The company, which develops biomanufacturing platform for a diverse range of chemicals, said that it now expects to offer 1.875 million shares, down from 3.75 million shares reported previously.



According to the SEC filing, the company also said that it now expects the offering to be priced at $8, up from $4 per share previously.



Founded in 2019, Invizyne Technologies plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IZTC.



On September 19, 2024, the company decreased its IPO size to 3.75 million shares from the initial size of 4.3 million shares.



