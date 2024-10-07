Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.10.2024 08:00 Uhr
19 Leser
SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX receives a grant of MSEK 12.5 from the Swedish Energy Agency for further development of emission-free cement technology

The Swedish Energy Agency has granted SaltX Technology funding for the project "Demonstration of new electric kiln technology at industrial scale to enable emission-free cement production."

SaltX has previously received grants from the agency to conduct material tests and optimize the electric production of quicklime at its test and research facility (ECRC) in Hofors, Sweden. Now, a new grant has been awarded to the company to carry out the necessary adaptations and tests to apply the technology for cement production, an industry estimated to contribute about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

SaltX's electrification technology has attracted significant interest from the cement and construction industries. Lina Jorheden, Acting CEO of SaltX, commented:

"It is very encouraging that the Swedish Energy Agency supports us in our work to commercialize SaltX's electrification technology for the cement industry. The grant is an important component in the upcoming industrialization phase."

The Swedish Energy Agency's motivation:

"The Swedish Energy Agency believes that the project can contribute to the energy transition and climate goals by electrifying the calcination process in the cement industry, which currently relies on fossil fuels. Electrification could lead to significant emission reductions, both in Sweden and internationally. Furthermore, the project is assessed to have good market potential and demonstrated value through its established partnerships and potential for export revenue."

The grant is awarded under the pilot and demonstration program. It will primarily be used to validate and evaluate SaltX's electrification technology to produce fossil fuel- and carbon dioxide-free cement. The grant constitutes partial funding for the work that is planned to begin in March 2025 at the company's test and research facility, ECRC, in Hofors, Sweden.

For more information:
Lina Jorheden, Acting CEO, Tel: +46 70 825 11 83
Harald Bauer, CFO, Tel: +46 70 810 80 34

*************************************************
This information is such information that SaltXTechnology Holding AB is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact person, for publication on October 7, 2024, at 08:00 CEST.


About SaltX Technology
SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that will benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company operates within the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's stock is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.saltxtechnology.com.

About Electric Arc Calciner (EAC)
EAC is a patented technology for electric calcination, an industrial process where materials are heated to very high temperatures to alter their characteristics. The technology replaces fossil fuels with renewable energy and separates and isolates the carbon dioxide released from the material during heating, enabling a completely emission-free manufacturing process.

About the Swedish Energy Agency
The Swedish Energy Agency is a governmental body that promotes the use of renewable energy, improved technology, smarter energy consumption, and the mitigation of climate change. It continuously strives for environmental, economic, and social sustainability by actively engaging in global sustainability goals, thereby contributing to sustainable societal development both nationally and internationally. For more information, visit: https://www.energimyndigheten.se/en/

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
