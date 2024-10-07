Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on Volta Finance (VTAS) | 17 consecutive months of positive returns

Volta Finance plc is the topic of discuss when Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Mark discusses the recent performance of Volta Finance, highlighting the company's impressive 17 consecutive months of positive monthly returns and its FY24 outperformance. The conversation covers key drivers behind this success, such as favourable market conditions and the strategic value added by AXA IM, Volta's manager. Mark also touches on the investment risks and the measures in place to enhance security within Volta's portfolio, providing insight into why the company continues to generate strong returns for its investors.

