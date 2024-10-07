

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia has announced a global go-to-market partnership with the digital business and IT services company, NTT DATA, to advance Private 5G transformation in key sectors such as airports and smart cities.



The collaboration addresses the growing need and demand for reliable and modern connectivity solutions for critical business and municipal operations and is already demonstrating success with key customers.



The first North American deployment is an enterprise-ready, carrier-grade Private 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) for the City of Brownsville, marking a key milestone for the collaboration. The City of Brownsville leverages Nokia's leading 5G radio access portfolio and NTT DATA's globally available Private 5G Network-as-a-Service platform (P5G), which delivers a comprehensive, turnkey solution that goes beyond connectivity to deliver exceptionally reliable, high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless capabilities for their mission-critical environments.



Private 5G infrastructure supports the city's immediate needs for seamless connectivity to manage and operate applications for increased public safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability and offers flexibility and scalability for future demand and use cases. It will also position Brownsville as a leader in smart city innovation in North America.



