Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2024) - Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("HEMPALTA" or the "Company") today confirmed ongoing execution of its business strategy and responded to recent trading activity.

Business Strategy Update

Further to previous announcements by the Company, HEMPALTA continues to execute on its business strategy, driving growth through new revenue streams and expanding its product portfolio. The Company's existing hemp-based products include animal bedding, pet litter, garden mulch, and hurd for hempcrete, and it has recently added biochar for sale in its consumer package division and to commercial buyers.

With a focus on industrial hemp, the Company also owns a controlling interest in Hemp Carbon Standard Inc. ("HCS"), a platform for carbon removal credits in the hemp industry. The platform enables participation in the growing voluntary carbon credit marketplace and further diversifies HEMPALTA's revenue streams. For 2024, HCS has increased the number of acreages under management in its regenerative agriculture program by 337% compared with 2023, managing 13,556 acres across seven countries.

Increased Trading Volume

HEMPALTA has observed a significant increase in the volume of HEMPALTA stock traded over the preceding two-week period. The Company confirms that no material operational or corporate developments have occurred to substantiate this increased trading activity which appears to have commenced on September 19, 2024.

However, the Company wishes to announce that it was advised by Climafi Limited ("Climafi") and certain of its shareholders of their intention to sell certain of their HEMPALTA shares starting on that date. In May 2024, in exchange for the acquisition by HEMPALTA of its 50.1% controlling interest in HCS, Climafi and certain of its shareholders received 12.5 million common shares of the Company which were subject to a statutory hold period that expired in early September 2024, thus allowing those parties to freely sell their HEMPALTA shares.

About HEMPALTA

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV:HEMP) is a publicly traded agricultural technology company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, focused on harnessing the immense potential of hemp.

HEMPALTA utilizes advanced agricultural technology to process industrial hemp at scale. Products are made from hemp grown sustainably in Alberta and processed using a state-of-the-art processing plant at its production facility in Calgary, Alberta. The Company is also participating in the global hemp carbon credit industry through its controlling interest in Hemp Carbon Standard Inc.

Forward-Looking Information

