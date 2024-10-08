TotalEnergies SE is bolstering its position in the renewable energy sector through significant strategic moves. The French energy giant has inked a deal to acquire a 50% stake in two offshore wind projects in the North Sea, with a combined capacity of 4 GW. These projects, located 110 km off the German coast, are slated to commence operations in 2031 and 2032, forming part of a larger 6.5 GW offshore wind cluster. This acquisition aligns with TotalEnergies' commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio and capitalizing on the growing demand for clean energy solutions.

Diversification into Copper Trading

In a parallel development, TotalEnergies is contemplating entry into the copper trading market. This potential expansion is driven by the surging demand for copper in renewable energy and electric vehicle production. Despite these strategic maneuvers, the company's stock has shown minimal fluctuation, trading at €62.65 with a slight 0.05% decline. However, analysts suggest that these diversification efforts, coupled with an attractive dividend yield of 5.21% projected for 2024, could positively impact the stock's long-term performance as the company adapts to evolving energy landscapes.

