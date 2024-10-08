The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.10.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.10.2024Aktien1 US0968132094 BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. ADR2 US34969G1022 Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp.3 AU0000058737 Lotus Resources Ltd.4 CA8716261075 Syntheia Corp.5 CA0022051027 A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.6 CA7792911033 Route 109 Resources Inc.Anleihen/ETC1 US579780AU11 McCormick & Co. Inc.2 XS2915279140 BMW International Investment B.V.3 XS2912234197 Hammerson PLC4 XS2614965775 Inter-American Development Bank5 XS2892963286 The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold EUR Hedged ETC