The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.10.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.10.2024
Aktien
1 US0968132094 BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. ADR
2 US34969G1022 Fortune Rise Acquisition Corp.
3 AU0000058737 Lotus Resources Ltd.
4 CA8716261075 Syntheia Corp.
5 CA0022051027 A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp.
6 CA7792911033 Route 109 Resources Inc.
Anleihen/ETC
1 US579780AU11 McCormick & Co. Inc.
2 XS2915279140 BMW International Investment B.V.
3 XS2912234197 Hammerson PLC
4 XS2614965775 Inter-American Development Bank
5 XS2892963286 The Royal Mint Responsibly Sourced Physical Gold EUR Hedged ETC
