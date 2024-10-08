

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), on Tuesday, issued a trading update for the nine months ended September 2024 and said it continues to see strong order intake, with a healthy book-to-bill of 1.13.



During the period, the group's revenue rose by 5% year-on-year on a constant currency basis. Aerospace revenue experienced a 13% year-on-year growth, primarily due to the expansion in commercial aerospace.



However, Flexonics revenue decreased by 9% compared to the previous year. Despite this, Flexonics achieved substantial growth in downstream oil & gas, power generation, and nuclear sectors, partially compensating for reduced demand in the land vehicle market and lower sales to upstream oil & gas customers.



The company's full-year expectations at Flexonics remain broadly unchanged, with stronger performance in the first half compared to the second half. Senior Plc still anticipates year-on-year growth in Aerospace performance for the full year. However, due to short-term challenges related to certain customers, the company now forecasts Aerospace's performance in the second half to be lower than in the first half.



